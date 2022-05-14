Iron Park Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 12,973 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCIIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 42.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $1,492,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCIIU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

