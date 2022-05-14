iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.56. 340,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. iRobot has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iRobot by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

