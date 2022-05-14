IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.86 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 464,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 469,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).
The firm has a market capitalization of £7.58 million and a PE ratio of -13.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.
IQ-AI Company Profile (LON:IQAI)
