Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading 1% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,019,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,465,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.