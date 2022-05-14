Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $144.50. 2,373,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,879. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average of $156.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

