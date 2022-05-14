Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. 127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.