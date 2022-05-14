Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.94. 83,579,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,201,836. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $284.94 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

