Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.6% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,968,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $10.79 on Friday, reaching $301.94. 83,579,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,223,272. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.94 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.13 and its 200-day moving average is $362.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

