Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 50,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.97. 5,219,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,879,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

