Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Up 197.8% in April

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a growth of 197.8% from the April 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 246,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,476. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 256,620 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 114,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,179,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter.

