Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 197.5% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $222,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VCV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 140,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

