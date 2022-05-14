Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,186,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 272,000 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 5.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $763,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intuit by 11.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $9,454,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded up $17.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.76. 1,893,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.44. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.