Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in April

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
IMIMF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 2,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,368. Interra Copper has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
Interra Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
