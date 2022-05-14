International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

International Money Express stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.57. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $534,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,738,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,384.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,589,451.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,027 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3,984.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $1,663,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

