International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:INIS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,266. International Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Isotopes Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Radiological Services, and Fluorine Products.

