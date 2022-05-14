International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:INIS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,266. International Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
International Isotopes Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Isotopes (INIS)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.