International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 144.95%.

Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

