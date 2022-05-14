International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.60. 4,195,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,452. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32. The company has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.