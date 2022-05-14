International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 20,488 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,488 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

NYSE BA traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $127.20. 20,850,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,109,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.87 and a 200-day moving average of $195.54. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.28 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

