International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 98,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

