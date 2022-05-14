International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,698,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 523,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,861,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,738,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

