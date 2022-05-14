International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 135,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAPE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 17.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 231.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE remained flat at $$19.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 168,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,361. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

