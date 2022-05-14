International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 147,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $125.19. 853,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $123.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.