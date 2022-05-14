International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,976,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,180 shares of company stock worth $15,849,540 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.12. 137,973,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,524,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.72 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

