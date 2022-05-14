International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.02 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

