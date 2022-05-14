International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,458 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $44.70. 1,548,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

