Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

NYSE IFS opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

