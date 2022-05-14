Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,018,358.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Inspirato Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

