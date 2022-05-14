Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Sells $24,218.75 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,569,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 27th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.

On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $26,562.50.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.

Shares of TYME opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 239.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 889,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.