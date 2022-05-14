Insider Selling: RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Sells $445,500.00 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 810,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,597,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $490,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Grain Co Continental sold 88,820 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $41,745.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Grain Co Continental sold 4,734 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $2,414.34.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $322,397.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $65,465.28.

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

