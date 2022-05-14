Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $10,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,226,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $9,680.00.

On Friday, May 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $10,780.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $10,972.50.

On Monday, May 2nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $10,835.00.

On Friday, April 29th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $10,780.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $11,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, April 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $11,302.50.

On Monday, April 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,220.00.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 33.66% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

RDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

