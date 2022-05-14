Insider Selling: Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider Sells $142,692.20 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $142,692.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,049.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $343.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.07. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Olympic Steel (Get Rating)
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)
