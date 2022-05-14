Insider Selling: Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider Sells $142,692.20 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $142,692.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,049.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $343.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.07. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

