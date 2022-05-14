Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells $54,962.25 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.22 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 166,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

