Insider Buying: WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Acquires $43,800.00 in Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of WaveDancer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,854.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WAVD stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 3.25. WaveDancer, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.00.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%.

WaveDancer, Inc provides software solutions for government and commercial organizations. Its software solutions specialize in secure supply chain management, as well as cutting edge IT network security. The company's technology brings transactions, documentation, and authorizations together in web-based interface that provides an unprecedented level of accountability, auditability, and predictability.

