Insider Buying: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Purchases $197,050.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Weyers bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.82 per share, with a total value of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,911.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

