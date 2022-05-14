Insider Buying: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) CAO Acquires $69,600.00 in Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $76,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

