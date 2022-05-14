Insider Buying: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) CAO Acquires $69,600.00 in Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE IVZ opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $76,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.