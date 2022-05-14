Insider Buying: Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Acquires 74,000 Shares of Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) Director Antonio Canton bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,424,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,368,621.30.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Antonio Canton bought 2,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$487.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Antonio Canton bought 6,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,267.50.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Antonio Canton bought 10,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,283.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Antonio Canton bought 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,450.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Antonio Canton bought 10,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

TSE GRC opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.10 million and a PE ratio of 30.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

Gold Springs Resource ( TSE:GRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

