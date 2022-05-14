Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £148.77 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Roger Alexander White acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 551 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($183.42).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Roger Alexander White acquired 31 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.95) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($184.60).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 569 ($7.02) on Friday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 462.50 ($5.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 595.82 ($7.35). The firm has a market cap of £637.45 million and a PE ratio of 22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 538.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 517 ($6.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.14) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.34) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 588.40 ($7.25).

About A.G. BARR (Get Rating)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.