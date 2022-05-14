Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 47.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 5,385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 87.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 60,392 shares during the period.

About Innoviva (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

