Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Trading Down 6.3%

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 1,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $8,434,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovid by 7.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,807,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 268,189 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Innovid during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

