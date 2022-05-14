Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IVDN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,474. Innovative Designs has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

