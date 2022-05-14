Innova Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $79,437.39 and approximately $85.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000297 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

