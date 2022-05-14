Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59.

Innospec has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Innospec has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Innospec to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

IOSP stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.19. Innospec has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.34. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

