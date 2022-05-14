Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target Lowered to €38.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.61.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

