Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,586,000 after buying an additional 701,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,009,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,047,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,515. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

