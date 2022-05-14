Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Shares of TSCO traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.85. 774,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.86 and a 200-day moving average of $221.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

