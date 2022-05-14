Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after acquiring an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $8.62 on Friday, hitting $237.81. 1,611,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,505. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.16 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.73 and its 200-day moving average is $290.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

