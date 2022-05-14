Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.