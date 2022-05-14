Impact Healthcare REIT’s (IHR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

LON IHR traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 125.20 ($1.54). 1,407,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.15. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 106 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £482.94 million and a P/E ratio of 13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 1.64 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

