ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.45 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.67 ($0.07). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.07), with a volume of 795,325 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The company has a market capitalization of £17.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.43.

About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

