Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMNM. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, May 9th.

IMNM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 35,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.03.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth $634,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 77.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 38.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

